NHL Rumors: What Will Happen with Patrick Roy with the New York Islanders?

Will Patrick Roy Be Sticking Around on the Island?

Andrew Gross of Newsday joined Mike Kelly and EJ Hradek on NHL Network’s First Shift on Friday to discuss the hiring of Mathieu Darche as the New York Islanders General Manager. Gross was asked about Darche and his decision on head coach Patrick Roy.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

Mike Kelly: “Yeah, General Manager and Executive Vice President, as the Islanders say. So, if there is no President, maybe this is the only front office hire. A major one, I guess at that. Where does that leave things with the Islanders as far as next steps, because they, you can go down the Patrick Roy hole, he is still the head coach there with the new GM coming in. What do you see as being a next move for this organization?”

Andrew Gross: “The first thing is, and the Islanders spoke about this when they announced Lamoriello’s contract was not going to be renewed as President, General Manager. Everyone sort of has to re-interview with their job, or that was the expectation with, with whoever was hired as general manager.

That’s including Patrick Roy, his coaching staff, and other than Lamoriello, the rest of the hockey operations staff remained in place after the announcement on Lamoriello.

That includes his son, Chris Lamoriello who is the GM of their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport. Steve Pellegrini is still there as an assistant general manager. You have Ken Morrow, and you have the whole scouting department, David Conte, and Mathieu Darche, quickly needs to assess who stays and who does not stay there. And I’m sure that starts with Patrick Roy.”

NHLRumors.com Note: As documented, the General Manager was the first of three questions the New York Islanders had to answer. With Mathieu Darche being hired, he will now decide on Patrick Roy as the head coach.

As Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period noted, Roy has one year left on his current contract before his new three-year extension kicks in, and all indications are that he is sticking around. Again, why would the Islanders’ ownership want to pay Roy to go away for four seasons, especially given there is no demand for him out there?

So, those two will have conversations regarding how the team will move forward.

