NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Chicago Blackhawks

Answering a few questions about the Toronto Maple Leafs

James Mirtle of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Toronto Maple Leafs are not going to look at trading Auston Matthews even if they have enough early playoff exit. Matthews and William Nylander have no-movement clauses and they’ll build around them. If they lose in the first round again they will have to look at making some big changes, but it’s not going to involve Matthews.

No-movement clauses: Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Chris Tanev and John Tavares.

No-trade clauses: Max Domi, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Jani Hakanpää, Calle Järnkrok, David Kämpf and Jake McCabe.

Surprised the Leafs haven’t tried Mitch Marner at center when they had injuries down the middle. He would seem like a better option at No. 2 than Pontus Holmberg or someone else when Matthews or Tavares were out. Will be interesting to see what they would do if Tavares isn’t re-signed.

Can’t see the Leafs being able to trade for Dylan Cozens.

Forward Nick Robertson doesn’t hold much trade value.

Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: A contending team might be interested in trading for Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy. He can play either the left or right on a second-pairing and has a year left on his contract. He’s physical and good in the room.

The Blackhawks have the Seth Jones situation to deal with. Even though the salary cap his going up, the list of contending teams that can fit in five years at $9.5 million per isn’t big. He also has a no-movement clause so holds the hammer.

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson has no interest in retaining half of Jones’ salary for five years. Jones’ contract helps the Blackhawks reach the salary floor and is going up to $70.6 million next year, followed by $76.9 and then $83.9 million.

Davidson will try to accommodate Jones’ desire but he’s not going to do it at the Blackhawks expense.

