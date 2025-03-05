NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Minnesota Wild

A Brayden Schenn trade to the Toronto Maple Leafs seems unlikely

TSN: The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to search for centerman but the market hasn’t fully been set, according to Darren Dreger. The St. Louis Blues are in the playoff race and you’d need to blow them away for them to move Brayden Schenn. The Leafs are believed to be willing to offer more than fair market value, but a deal seems unlikely.

Philadelphia Flyers Scott Laughton makes sense, and it seems unlikely that Brock Nelson will be extended by the New York Islanders.

The Leafs would need to find a way to make the money work if they’re to add someone.

The Minnesota Wild don’t have much salary cap flexibility to work with at the deadline

Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic: With eventually needing to activate Kirill Kaprizov from the LTIR, the Minnesota Wild won’t have much salary cap space to work with and it’ll need to be money-in, money-out.

GM Bill Guerin: “We really don’t have much (flexibility) at all.”

The Wild acquired Gustav Nyquist on Saturday, and they hope they can keep afloat until Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Jonas Brodin return from injury.

The Wild had some interest in Brock Nelson. Jake Evans would have made sense, but the cost would have been too high. (Evans re-signed with the Canadiens on Tuesday)

Guerin said they could look to make another move this week. They’d have to move some salary out if they wanted to do that. Forward Marcus Johansson has a full no-trade clause. Ryan Hartman has a no-movement clause that turns to a partial no-trade clause on July 1st. Frederick Gaudreau has a 15-team no-trade clause. Yakov Trenin carries a $3.5 million cap hit, and it would be hard to move that.

Inexpensive trade options could be Jon Merrill, Jakub Lauko, Declan Chisholm or Marat Khusnutdinov.

NHL Rumors: Columbus Blues Jackets Will Look To Add Upfront

“I’m not kicking my feet up and just taking a break,” Guerin said. “We’re going to proceed business as usual and see what works out there. You never know — it could be a dollar for dollar. It could be an actual hockey trade. Those are pretty rare this time of year, but it could happen.”

