NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Tampa Bay Lightning

TSN: The Toronto Maple Leafs are keeping tabs on the St. Louis Blues and captain Brayden Schenn in case the opportunity arises, according to Darren Dreger. They’re looking at centers, as well as the defenseman market, which is also thin.

“What I know is the Toronto Maple Leafs, because of the cap situation, they’re right on the cap line – they are going to look different on Friday after the deadline. Players coming in means players going out.”

The Tampa Bay Lightning are accruing cap space and a potential trade target

TSN: Chris Johnston says to not sleep on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Since the Four Nations, they’ve been running a lean roster with only one extra player, and they put him on waivers yesterday – Cam Atkinson. They’ve accrued some cap space.

“So, the Lightning have been able to accrue cap space. They have about $6 million give or take to acquire a forward. As they’re out there shopping right now and given Julien BriseBois’ track record, I’d suggest he’s going to use that.”

Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times: The Tampa Bay Lightning have been running a bare-bones roster for almost two and a half months, banking just over $6 million in deadline cap space. In past years, it’s been dollar-in, dollar-out and having to involve a third team to retain salary. Not this season.

Lightning GM Julien BriseBois is expected to be looking for some scoring depth. Buffalo Sabres Alex Tuch is one potential target that would fill a middle-six role. He’s got a year left at $4.75 million. Tuch is also right-handed, something the Lightning are light on.

Montreal Canadiens Jake Evans would have been a good option, but he re-signed on Tuesday.

