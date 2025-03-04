NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, and the St. Louis Blues

The Toronto Maple Leafs have the pieces to trade for Brayden Schenn, but is the price too high?

Andy Strickland: The Toronto Maple Leafs do have the pieces to trade for St. Louis Blues forward Brayden Schenn, but they haven’t put those pieces together in a package to get the deal done. Have been told (as of Friday) that deal is unlikely. That can obviously change, but as of (Friday), it was doubtful.

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: To get involved in the Brayden Schenn trade conversations, the Toronto Maple Leafs will have to decide what of the prospects Easton Cowan, Fraser Minten and Ben Danford, plus 2026’s first-round pick they’d be willing to include.

Schenn has three years left at $6.5 million and would be 36 years old when the contract expires. What would that mean for pending UFA John Tavares? Would the Blues be willing to retain any money? Could the Leafs look to include a Blues defenseman if they offered more?

Tampa Bay Lightning coach on the trade deadline

Eduardo A. Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper on how it’s going to be a different trade deadline for the Lightning this season. They’ve banked some salary cap space, so it’s not going to have to be money-in/money-out like they’ve had to do in previous seasons. There are limited sellers out there at the moment with so many teams still in the race.

“For sure it’s different for us. We haven’t been in this situation before, but it’s not like we haven’t had a huge gap in cap space. I think that Julien has done a great job this year of managing it and giving us an opportunity if there is something for us to improve our team. But again, there’s zero guarantees. In the end, we’ve given us an opportunity, hopefully. But I think the ask for a lot of teams is different this year.

Ryan Suter may want to play next season and likes it in St. Louis

Andy Strickland: St. Louis Blues defenseman Ryan Suter said if he gets his wife’s blessing, he’s open to playing another season. He’s really enjoyed his time in St. Louis and raves about Brayden Schenn’s leadership.

If he were to sign an extension with the Blues, he’d like to move his family there. He’d like to win, believes the Blues are a playoff team and wants to help them win.

