NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, and the Detroit Red Wings

The Anaheim Ducks want to take the next step

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the Anaheim Ducks attempts at free agency:”The other interesting thing about the Ducks this year, I think they took some big swings in free agency, I think they went hard at Stamkos, I think they went really hard at Jonathan Marchessault, I think they want start ramping it up again”

David Alter of The Hockey News: UFA defenseman Mark Giordano’s agent, Rich Winter, said on Sportsnet’s ‘Flames Talk’ that they’ve talked to the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers.

“We’ve talked to Edmonton (Oilers) and Toronto (Maple Leafs) and Toronto’s still not sure what’s happening with Jani Hakanpaa And Gio’s been very patient.

He recognizes that the best spot might be two weeks into camp because we’re at that time of year where all the kids there, they look great. ‘You know, I’m pretty excited about seeing what, you know, so-and-so can do’. And then they find out, ‘wow, we missed the mark on that’.

So I think, you know, Gio’s holding firm until he finds an opportunity that gives him a high probability of being in that Stanley Cup Final. And obviously, Edmonton’s a good place.”

Another option that Winter brought up was Giordano playing for a non-playoff team and then being deal to a contender at the trade deadline.

Max Bultman of The Athletic: (mailbag) Don’t think it’s panic time yet as Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond remain unsigned. Some concerns may start when training camp opens.

Seider’s floor may now be Brock Faber’s eight-year, $8.5 million cap hit extension.

Think that deals for both players will get done before the start of training camp.

David Pagnotta: Can confirm that the Red Wings and Moritz Seider are focusing and working on a long-term contract.

There is still work to be done, but they are working on completing a deal.

David Pagnotta: Contract talks between RFA forward Lucas Raymond and the Detroit Red Wings have picked up and they’re working on a long-term deal.

