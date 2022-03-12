NHL Rumors: Tyler Myers, Jacob Middleton, and the Top 12 Unrestricted Free Agents

Canucks looking to move Myers contract

Nick Kypreos: Vancouver Canucks Jim Rutherford is looking to move some salary out and one with term – defenseman Tyler Myers. Myers has two years left at $6 million per.

Irfaan Gaffar: It’s not a surprise the Canucks are trying to move Myers. He has a 10-team no-trade list and the Canucks already have it.

Middleton on his trade interest

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks defenseman Jacob Middleton on being in trade demand leading up to the deadline: “If you told me this was gonna happen in September when training camp happened, I’d probably have laughed at you.”

Top 12 unrestricted NHL free agents

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Top 12 unrestricted free agents and the latest notes on them.

1. Johnny Gaudreau – Calgary Flames – The Flames want to get him locked up and he seems happy in Calgary

2. Tomas Hertl – San Jose Sharks – The sides are talking about an extension. Can they reach one by the deadline?

3. Kris Letang – Pittsburgh Penguins – The sides are talking. Mark Madden of Pittsburgh Tribune Live suggested a four-year, $8.6 million per deal.

4. Nazem Kadri – Colorado Avalanche – The Avs may not be able to afford $6,5 million or more. They don’t have a goalie under contract for next season.

5. Filip Forsberg – Nashville Predators – The sides are trying to get a deal done. He’ll want more than Matt Duchene and Ryan Johansen‘s $8 million per and the Predators will want to be under Roman Josi‘s $9.06 million.

6. John Klingberg – Dallas Stars – The Stars may not want to move him given they are in the playoff race. Elliotte Friedman suggested he could end up in Seattle this offseason.

7. Patrice Bergeron – Boston Bruins – He could retire. GM Don Sweeney has said they are open to extension talks.

8. Bryan Rust – Pittsburgh Penguins – Underrated and underpaid. Would a six-year, $6.5 million per deal work for both sides?

9. Hampus Lindholm – Anaheim Ducks – The Ducks are trying to re-sign but can’t lose him for nothing.

10. Evgeni Malkin – Pittsburgh Penguins – Would Joe Pavelski‘s old deal be a good comparable – three years at $7 million per?

11. Darcy Kuemper – Colorado Avalanche – One of several free agents for the Avalanche. The post-season could dictate if he is back or not.

12. Jack Campbell – Toronto Maple Leafs – The Maple Leafs don’t have a lot of salary cap space to work with. There is mutual interest.