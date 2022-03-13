NHL News: Waivers, Francouz, Kotkaniemi, Foligno and Ovechkin

Paquette to waivers, Dzingel clears

Chris Johnston: The Montreal Canadiens placed forward Cedric Paquette on waivers.

Chris Johnston: San Jose Sharks forward Ryan Dzingel cleared waivers.

Penguins re-sign O’Connor

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Penguins re-signed forward Drew O’Connor to a one-year deal worth $750,000

Avs extend Francouz

Peter Baugh: The Colorado Avalanche sign goaltender Pavel Francouz to a two-year contract extension.

Peter Baugh: Francouz: “It’s so much fun to play behind this team. We’re winning a lot. … From a life standpoint, I really love the Colorado weather. I love the sun and I like the blue sky, the mountains. It’s a nice life here.”

Cap Friendly: Salary breakdown,

2022-23: $2,250,000

2023-24: $1,750,000

Kotkaniemi will get $4.82 million cap hit

Puck Pedia: The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to sign 21-year old forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi to an eight-year contract extension with a $4.82 million salary cap hit on March 21st.

The contract covers five years of unrestricted free agency. Kotkaniemi would have been owed a $6.1 million qualifying offer.

Pierre LeBrun: The Hurricanes were the ones pushing for eight years. Kotkaniemi agent had been looking to do a six or seven-year deal.

Eric Macramalla: “With an 8yr/$38.5M deal ($4.82AAV), the Hurricanes are telling Kotkaniemi we don’t love you, but we like you. Valued over the long-term, KK’s deal is a reasonable reflection of what he is: a responsible third line defensive centerman who on occasion can score and deliver a hit.”

Nick Alberga: If true, fascinating deal. Very rarely do you see a player with ample room to grow go for term and stability over something short-term.

This is a bet on potential. Kotkaniemi was a limited player in Montréal and once you look past the 16.7% shooting % he’s been used very sparingly with mixed results in Carolina. I am very skeptical of the idea that this is a guaranteed amazing deal – it could work, it could not. pic.twitter.com/Iq7DwGPYPA — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 12, 2022

Foligno fined

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno was fined $5,000 for kneeing Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jakub Voracek.

You just can’t stick the leg out like that. With that being said: Brad Marchand, Nazem Kadri, and Tom Wilson have all been suspended 10 games each. pic.twitter.com/QJSyCmVV2x — heatdaddy (@DanyAllstar15) March 12, 2022

On why Ovechkin won’t take down his Instagram picture with Putin