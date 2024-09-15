NHL Rumors: Utah Hockey Club, Antti Raanta, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

Contract talks at an impasse between Utah and Victor Soderstrom

Craig Morgan: The Utah Hockey Club and RFA defenseman Victor Soderstrom have hit an impasse in their contract talks.

They’ve explored the trade market for the 2019 first-round pick and Utah hasn’t found a match.

Soderstrom is seeing what his options are in Sweden or Switzerland.

NHL Rumors: Teams Interested in Bringing James van Riemsdyk to Camp on a PTO

Antti Raanta‘s NHL days could be over

Patrick Johnston of The Province: The Vancouver Canucks have been in contact with free agent goaltender Antti Raanta about attending at their training camp. Raanta told them he wasn’t interested.

Raanta told a Finnish newspaper Ilta Sanomat that he’s not interested in playing in the NHL anymore. Raanta said he spoke over Zoom with GM Patrik Allvin and goalie coach Marko Torenius.

The Canucks offer wasn’t enough to convince him. He also said he had other inquiries this offseason. There was a chance he would eventually end up in the AHL and Raanta said that was something he wasn’t interested in.

The Canucks have also talked to Kevin Lankinen but there appears to be a divide over potential salary.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are looking for a veteran forward or two

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: Teams are starting to sign some players to PTOs, potentially taking them off the market. Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell has circled back to the free agent market and is looking to bring in a veteran player or two, and on a contract and not a PTO.

“There will be players on waivers and there are potential trades, as we’ve talked about,” Waddell said. “As of right now, there’s nothing out there (on the trade market) that I’d be willing to do. There are a couple of guys we like who are still out there, and we might just sign them.

“We’re at least two forwards short right now.”

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres

There was the tragic loss of Johnny Gaudreau, and Justin Danforth may not be ready after wrist surgery.

Free agent options could include James van Riemsdyk, Kevin Labanc, Kyle Okposo, and Phil Kessel.