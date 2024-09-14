NHL Rumors: Teams Interested in Bringing James van Riemsdyk to Camp on a PTO

TSN: Chris Johnston on SportsCentre with Jay Onrait talking about the latest on UFA forward James van Riemsdyk who may be looking for a PTO with a contender.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Onrait: “Okay, let’s talk a little bit about some veterans who may or may not be signing PTOs. James Van Riemsdyk remains unsigned. CJ had 11 goals with Boston last year, speaking of Boston, are there any teams interested in getting JVR pen to paper on a contract?

Johnston: “There’s certainly teams interested in giving him a tryout agreement, and I think that that’s the best way to describe where he’s at right now. You know, I look at a team like the Detroit Red Wings, they showed interest in trying to trade for James van Riemsdyk, like towards a trade deadline a couple years ago. It didn’t end up happening.

But, you know, I do think that there’s been at least some interest, perhaps there for a tryout situation. Look around the league, Columbus, Calgary, Carolina is bringing Sam Gagner to camp, but you know, some of these teams are out there looking for veteran forwards.

And really there’s no commitment with those tryouts. I mean, it’s just a chance to come to camp and try to earn and win a job.

And I do think ultimately we’re going to see James van Riemsdyk in a camp with a team. I mean, he understands this could be his last kick at the can. And, you know, naturally, I think that he’s going to want to find a place where he can have a role and have a chance to compete for a Stanley Cup.

And maybe not all the situations currently have that, that in place, but that will be something that I think that he’ll sort of focus on here as we head towards the weekend, and I would expect we’ll see him in camp next week somewhere.