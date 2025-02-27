NHL Rumors: Utah Hockey Club, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Dallas Stars

Utah and Karel Vejmelka‘s camp continue to talk

Darren Dreger: The Utah Hockey Club and goaltender Karel Vejmelka continue to have contract talks. There are a lot of comps now for Vejmlka.

Depending on how those talks progress, he could be an interesting name to watch ahead of the deadline.

Erik Karlsson could be a good fit in Dallas but it wouldn’t be easy for them to pull off

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas on the 32 Thoughts Podcast: 882 Down. 13 to Go. episode, on Erik Karlsson and who he might fit in well with. It’s a big salary cap hit that might be hard for it to work Dallas Stars, but Friedman wonders if it could work.

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and Trade Values After the Four Nations

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “So here’s my theory. Erik Karlsson, again, I want to stress theory, okay. He played really well.

Oh, did he have, the Four Nations.

Bukauskas: “He looks so rejuvenated. Sounded rejuvenated.

Friedman: “You know who I could see him thriving with?

Bukauskas: “I’ll bite. Who?

Friedman: “Dallas. Again, same thing we just talked about. Don’t know if it’s possible. It’s a big cap hit. Remember, his cash really goes down this summer, especially after his bonus is paid. Now maybe, maybe whoever goes and gets them waits until after that.

But you know, Peter DeBoer knows him. Had him in San Jose. Don’t think times were always easy there in that whole situation, but he knows him. Jim Nill was there for Team Canada, watched him. I’d be curious. The thing always with Dallas is, can they score enough? Boy do they defend. Great defensive team.

NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars

Bruce Garrioch: It was interesting that Elliotte Friedman mentioned Erik Karlsson and the Dallas Stars. If remembering correctly, back in the offseason of 2018, Karlsson rejected a trade to the Stars.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.