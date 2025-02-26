NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and Trade Values After the Four Nations

The future of Elias Pettersson, Thatcher Demko and Brock Boeser in Vancouver is in limbo

Patrick Johnston of The Province: Elias Pettersson has said he really wants to be in Vancouver, but will he past the trade deadline? He didn’t do much after J.T. Miller was traded, and suffered a bit of an injury for Sweden during the Four Nations. Does he need a fresh start? They’d have a hole at center if he’s dealt.

Can’t see Thatcher Demko getting a long-term deal (one-year left on his contract) given his injury history the past three years. Will he be back next year after the Canucks extend Kevin Lankinen for five years?

The Canucks and pending UFA Brock Boeser appear to be at an impasse, and if that continues, it’s hard to see them not moving him by the deadline.

Did the trade value for some change after the Four Nations?

Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff: Looking at some players whose trade value may have gone up or down with their play at the Four Nations.

Joel Armia – Montreal Canadiens – Played in just two games and didn’t change his value.

Erik Karlsson – Pittsburgh Penguins – Played 18 minutes a night, and still has the offensive skill to run a PP. The 34-year-old has two years left at $10 million.

Brock Nelson – New York Islanders – A top-six forward who played on the fourth-line. Could be the top center available. He won’t be a star for whoever acquires him, but he’s more than a complementary piece.

Gustav Nyquist – Nashville Predators – Played in a checking role and was effective. His numbers are down but he put up 75 points last year.

Colton Parayko – St. Louis Blues – Seemed overmatched and indecisive at times. Shot attempts were 82-53 while he was on the ice. Five years left at $6.5 million. Might have hurt his 2026 Olympic stock and a reminder to some teams that he may not be a top-pairing guy.

Elias Pettersson – Vancouver Canucks – The struggles continued.

Mikko Rantanen – Carolina Hurricanes – One point in three games. Hasn’t been a great fit so far in Carolina and could be on the move again.

Rickard Rakell – Pittsburgh Penguins – Missed a game with the flu so hard to judge him being pointless in two games. Having a comeback season with the Penguins.

