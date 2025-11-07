NHL Rumors: Utah Mammoth, and the Anaheim Ducks

The Utah Mammoth could be an aggressive team at the trade deadline

TSN: Chris Johnston says the Utah Mammoth are a team eyeing the trade market, but that market hasn’t really developed yet. They could be aggressive at the deadline.

“They’ve made no secret internally or externally about their desire to make the playoffs, that I believe they’re going to be extremely aggressive as we get towards a trade deadline and adding to that team.

Now, that could just be the typical deadline additions, you know, depth type of pieces, but the Mammoth bear watching mostly because they have tons of picks, tons of prospects and the cap room available to get into some higher ticket items if, say a top four defenceman were to come available between now and March 6th.”

NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames Ownership Likes Kadri, and Quick Hits from Around the League

Would the Anaheim Ducks be interested in Artemi Panarin if he becomes available?

NHL Rumour Report: Darren Dreger on the Nielson Show on Monday, on the Anaheim Ducks: ” I think that Pat Verbeek isn’t done; I think when the time is right, when the opportunity is there, he’s gonna find a way to add.”

The Fourth Period: Elliotte Friedman reported on his 32 Thoughts podcast that he wonders if the Anaheim Ducks could take a swing at New York Rangers pending UFA forward Artemi Panarin if an extension isn’t signed.

“You talk about Verbeek going out and taking swings… I wondered if a guy like Panarin might make some sense there.”

Friedman said that the Rangers and Panarin have talked about a shorter-term deal and lesser money, but they haven’t been able to agree.

NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, and the Edmonton Oilers

The Ducks currently have over $14 million in salary cap space. Other pending UFAs on teams who are into in a playoff position at the moment include Alex Tuch, Kiefer Sherwood and Anders Lee.

