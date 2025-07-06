NHL Rumors: Utah Mammoth, and the Buffalo Sabres

On Jack McBain‘s contract situation, and Logan Cooley is eligible for an extension

Catherine Bogart of NHL.com: Utah Mammoth president Chris Armstrong on RFA Jack McBain’s contract situation.

“I think we’ve had great dialogue with Jack and his representatives. We made it very clear that he’s an important part of our future and we felt that he believes he’s an important part of our future. We’ll continue to work on that, we’re in active conversations with his representatives, and we hope we can get that done as quickly as possible.”

Armstrong, when asked about forward Logan Cooley, who is entering the final year of his entry-level contract and is eligible for a contract extension.

“He’s an important part and an important piece in the future of this franchise. He’s one of the most dynamic young players in the NHL, certainly one we think is a future star in this league and we want him to be a star for the Utah Mammoth. We’ve had great conversations with his representatives, we’ll continue that dialogue through the rest of the summer and hope that we can get something done ahead of the season.”

Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic: The Buffalo Sabres have about $12.8 million in remaining cap space, and RFAs Bowen Byram, Conor Timmins, and Devon Levi left unsigned. Levi could be in the AHL to start the season.

GM Kevyn Adams has room to match any Byram offer sheet. If Adams does trade Byram, he’ll be looking for players that can help them now. They could try to get a package like they got for JJ Peterka (Michael Kesselring and Josh Doan), or they could try adding a pick or a prospect and get someone better than Byram.

One of the Sabres’ goals this offseason was to get better defensively, as only the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks allowed more.

Signing Alec Tuch to a contract extension is a priority for Adams, and he’s met with the agent this past week. An extension could be over $8 million a season. Tuch will have trade interest.

UFA Jack Roslovic might interest the Buffalo Sabres, as he could help replace some of the offense that was lost in the Peterka trade. He is one-dimensional, though, but wouldn’t cost much.

