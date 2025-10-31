NHL Rumors: Utah Mammoth Wants To Make a Splash This Season

The Utah Mammoth is Becoming a Destination for Players

Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period joined The Sheet with Jeff Marek and discussed the Utah Mammoth and whether GM Bill Armstrong will be aggressive and look to add a big-name player to the roster.

Jeff Marek: “Let me ask about Utah. Last time we spoke, we were talking about Logan Cooley and is Armstrong looking to sort of use this contract as a bar. We’ll see where that one ends up. (which Armstrong and the Mammoth did as Cooley extended).

But, in the offseason, before he re-signed with Florida, I was really under the impression that if Aaron Ekblad hit market, Utah was one of the places he may end up. I want to think we all wonder about Detroit too. But Ekblad and (Mikhail) Sergachev as your as your first pair like that, that’s a real message, and that’s where Ryan Smith lives.

Like, he wants to go and try to put together the best possible team here. Obviously, what do you think happens with Utah this year? I mean, (JJ) Peterka in the offseason, that was a biggie. I have a hard time believing, though, that Armstrong’s done.”

Dave Pagnotta: “Me too. The short answer is, he’s not. Like I fully expect, we’re hearing all this speculation lately of certain teams that are eventually going to look to go big game hunting, that are willing to add a significant piece. Utah is right there.

I mean, they wanted to make a splash in the offseason, or a couple splashes in the offseason. I like the Peterka edition, but they were looking to do more. And I fully anticipate that any big wigs that are going to be available this season, I fully anticipate Bill Armstrong and company in Utah to go right after.

They’ve got full clearance to go make, whatever splashes they need to if it’s going to help this team and keep them within, not only playoff contention, but beyond. They want to make some noise. Now, they’ve got some interesting pieces that are playing on expiring contracts, like Nick Schmaltz and a few others, but this is a team with around $5 million in cap space right now.

They’re willing to make some, some type of big, big moves, and whether it’s on defense, whether it’s adding somebody else in their core up front. I think it’s wide open for them if there’s an opportunity for Bill Armstrong to make his team that much better at any facet of the game and in any area up front or on the back end.

He effectively has the green light to do it, and I suspect that Utah will be aggressive in that pursuit this season, and even if they do it, Jeff, in the summer, too. This is a team that not only wants to do that, but understands now that they’re becoming a bit of a destination here for a lot of players, just because of how much the organization takes care of its athletes and their families.

That’s a big factor for a lot of guys, and word has been spreading, especially since they introduced or unveiled, excuse me, their practice rink. A lot of words started to spread over that. I’ll tell you, I’ve talked to players, I’ve talked to agents, I’ve talked to people around the league, Utah is becoming an eye opener for a lot of players, going in, I might not have considered that, but everything I’m hearing I’m liking a lot.”

