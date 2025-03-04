NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks And Some Winnipeg Proposals

Are The Vancouver Canucks A Rudderless Ship?

Iain McIntyre of Sportsnet: So, what do the Vancouver Canucks between now and Friday? For all the promise of the season’s start, Vancouver has fallen flat. Trading J.T. Miller only exacerbated the situation. Combined with the injury to Thatcher Demko and the need to remain competitive for Quinn Hughes, the Canucks are in hot water. Patrick Allvin and Rick Tocchet are feeling the heat.

The 6-1-1 bump from before the break is gone. So, an R word would be re-tool instead of rebuild. Vancouver truly is back in the middle ground. More than likely, Vancouver would not win a round but are still in a playoff position. It becomes a tougher and tougher sell if Allvin trades Brock Boeser and gets an underwhelming return.

Now, no one in Canada truly knows what will happen this NHL Trade Deadline with Vancouver. Jim Rutherford likes to make a splash. Allvin remains unhesitant to make moves needed to better the team. The question becomes what actually happens. For all the noise, having almost everything on the table adds considerable spice this go-around.

Attempting To Peg What Winnipeg May Do

Murat Ates of The Athletic : Going into the subscriber pool of the Winnipeg Jets can be dangerous like any team. However, some proposals do make a considerable amount of sense and a few make too much sense. One of the most unrelatisic trades may be one for Brock Nelson. Given the 16-team no-trade list and the desire to stay on Long Island alone, that may not work.

Also, some deals do pique interest among the writers and experts. One of the best potential proposals involved acquiring Jamie Oleksiak and Jared McCann for Brad Lambert, a 2025 first-round pick, and Logan Stanley. The agents, executive, and Ates believed this was an intriguing deal with moving parts. However, it was doable.

However, the Elias Pettersson potential deal became more interesting than expected. It drew out one agent’s perspective which stated maybe Pettersson was not cut out for the playoffs. It boils down to can the Swedish star get back into form. He is at least an 85-90+ point player who is trapped at below a point a game pace. Maybe this year is a blip. What if it is not though? That would be the risk in any potential deal.

