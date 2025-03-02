NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks

On the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on the Toronto Maple Leafs and centermen like Brayden Schenn. Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane no longer has a full no-trade clause. And the Vancouver Canucks, Brock Boeser and them looking to add forwards.

Ron Maclean: “All right. Brad Treliving, I’m sure he’ll want to text you after this. Stanley Bowman, will want to text you. Patrik Allvin, go ahead. What’s happening?”

Friedman: “All right, so let’s take a run through, through some of the Canadian teams and what we’re looking at.

For Toronto, it’s pretty common knowledge they are looking hard at centers. They’ve got a list of centers they’re going through to see which one makes the most sense for them. I think one player they are definitely, definitely considering in terms of both acquisition cost and is there any way they can do possible retention is Brayden Schenn of the St Louis Blues.

If you’re a Toronto fan, you heard Craig Berube wax poetic about him yesterday, but I don’t believe the Maple Leafs are the lone team in considering this. I believe there are others. One of them, although they don’t, haven’t confirmed it obviously, is Vegas. We’ll see. There’s competition there but he is definitely a guy Toronto is thinking about very hard.

Edmonton last night. Evander Kane’s no-trade protection evaporated. He no longer has a full no-trade clause, he has a partial one. And his situation is that the Oilers are going through those teams, and they’re trying to see what the market could be for him.

Now, right now, the injury situation is still uncertain. We don’t have a timeline, but the others are trying to see if there is a market for Kane, because if they do decide to go in that direction, they could open up more cap room for themselves.

In Vancouver, the Canucks have a situation where they’re looking to add to their forward group. Whether it’s now or it’s later, that is something they’re looking at and seeing what they can do. Look, anything can happen at this time of year; you’ve learned that one phone call can change everything. I’m not expecting anything to happen with (Elias) Pettersson.

When it comes to Brock Boeser, it was reported this week that earlier this year there was a five times eight offer that was not taken. I understand that was earlier in the season, in the first half of the year. I don’t think there have been talks for a while. We’ll see where this goes over the next few days, but I think both team and player are expecting all options to be open, whether it’s trade, keep or sign. I don’t think either side has a great idea the way this is going to unfold at this point in time.

But I do think the Canucks still want to make the playoffs. I don’t think they want to make themselves in any way less able to do it. And I do think overall, they want to add to their forward group.”

