NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Ottawa Senators

The Vancouver Canucks aren’t alone in their center search

TSN: The Vancouver Canucks had already been in the market for a center, but now, with the health of Filip Chytil in doubt, their search will intensify. Darren Dreger says the market is thin and many teams are looking.

“That’s why you see Allvin talking publicly about the need to do something at centre ice. The problem is that there are so many other NHL clubs also looking for a No. 2 or No. 3 centre. So, the market is incredibly thin in that area and Allvin knows that.

So, some are wondering around the league if Allvin is just going to simply add a depth piece. Maybe there’s a centre on another club that seems to be a misfit or a third or fourth-line centre in that organization but has the capability to elevate and be a No. 2 or 3 centre.

NHL Rumors: The New York Rangers and Artemi Panarin, Time to Move On?

The Canucks, at this stage, are looking at every possibility, and that includes engaging with another club with for a No. 3 or 4 centre on their roster.”

Vitaly Kravtsov is not looking to head back to Russia

Sergey Demidov of RG Media: Vancouver Canucks forward Vitaly Kravtsov is starting the season in the AHL, as he tries to work his way back to the NHL. There was a report of him looking to head back to Russia, but his agent, Dan Milstein, said that is not the case.

“Vitaly is working hard and knows what he needs to do. I’ve seen rumors about him going back to Russia – that’s false. He’s staying, focused, and waiting for his opportunity to prove himself with the Canucks. His mindset is exactly where it needs to be.”

NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Vancouver Canucks, and Pete DeBoer

The Ottawa Senators will be big game hunting

The Fourth Period: Talk around the league has the Ottawa Senators looking to acquire another star-level player. It’s not known if GM Steve Staios is targeting anyone or if he’s talked to teams beyond his offseason search. Nothing is imminent, but they are expected to go after a big name.

The Senators currently have around $3.61 million in projected cap space to work with. They’d likely be looking to add someone on the wing.

