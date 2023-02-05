NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights, and the Vancouver Canucks

The Vegas Golden Knights need a top-nine winger, one that could potentially play with Jack Eichel would be nice

Jesse Granger of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Vegas Golden Knights next 10 games leading up to the deadline will determine which route they’ll go. Mark Stone‘s timeline is a big question.

Don’t think the Golden Knights have any players on the trading with the exception being goaltender Laurent Brossoit who is in the AHL but carrying an NHL $1.2 million cap hit. He won’t have much trade value.

Two potential trade targets could be Detroit Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi and Edmonton Oilers Jesse Puljujarvi. Adding someone sooner than later would be ideal but it’s something harder to do.

Timo Meier would cost a lot and the Golden Knights have already traded a lot of their future assets. Ryan O’Reilly remains out with a foot injury and hasn’t played up to his standard this season. James van Riemsdyk may only cost a mid to late-round pick but he has a $7 million cap hit.

Canucks GM Patrik Allvin on major change and their core players

TSN: Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin on the Got Yer Back podcast on if there could be any more big moves, and if they could move one of their core three players in Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes and Thatcher Demko.

“It’s hard to say,” he said. “Again, we’re sitting in the bottom of the league here, so obviously we haven’t been good enough.

“I think a major change here was when we brought in Rick Tocchet and his group here. I’ve been missing a little bit of identity with our team. I think we’ve been very inconsistent and hard to tell game in and game out what we are.

“In terms of those players you mentioned , I mean, they are high elite players in the league. For us, you need something significant in return to even consider moving one of those pieces. They’re still young, a perfect age, and I believe they have a great future in the National Hockey League.”