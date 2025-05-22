NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights Could Make Bold Decisions This Offseason

Expect the Vegas Golden Knights to be active this summer

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Morning Skate with Gord Stellick and Scott Laughlin. Pagnotta was asked about the Vegas Golden Knights offseason and how aggressively they could be to get back to a Stanley Cup Championship.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

Gord Stellick: “So of the four teams that got eliminated, the post mortems, the Winnipeg Jets, I don’t think radical changes there. Washington’s got to be happy the way the season went. You’re touching on Toronto a little bit. But even though Vegas won a Stanley Cup two years ago, they’re not there. They’re not a patient team as far as what they feel for the present. That’s going to be an interesting one, because there Toronto, that game five back then, kind of masked that there was a lot of disappointment out of Vegas, the way they went out as well.

NHL Rumors: It Feels like Mitch Marner Could use a Change of Scenery

Dave Pagnotta: “Yeah. It’s a good point. This was a team that they readjusted, or added some extra firepower to their roster, going back to last season when they surprised everyone by bringing in Tomas Hertl ahead of the deadline. And then, anticipating being a little healthier this year, they would be able to do some damage. Unfortunately, the injuries kind of got them towards the end.

Mark Stone obviously didn’t play the last game, but that factored in. I certainly wouldn’t be surprised like you, I guess, to see Vegas react a little bit here, because they’re not afraid to do that. They’re not afraid to take those big swings and give up young assets or prospects in order to win the ultimate prize. And having been to the Cup Final twice in their existence so far, and winning it a couple of years ago, you get that taste. You want to taste it again.

And with ownership fully behind that mindset, I can certainly see some interesting tweaks to the lineup happen with the Vegas Golden Knights. I know we’re definitely going to see some in Toronto by all accounts. Some we may see, some pretty impactful changes happening to this, to this roster.

NHL Rumors: The Vegas Golden Knights Will Look for a Winger, and to Extend Jack Eichel

But, yeah, I certainly wouldn’t discount the Vegas Golden Knights in terms of making any, any bold type of changes this offseason, around the draft and going into July.

