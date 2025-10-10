NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights Not the Only Team in on Rasmus Andersson

Calgary Flames Will Have Many Offers For Rasmus Andersson

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Morning Skate with Gord Stellick and Scott Laughlin. He was asked about Rasmus Andersson and the Vegas Golden Knights, given the cap space they now have with Alex Pietrangelo on season-ending LTIR.

Scott Laughlin: “Friedge the thing we’ve been kicking around is okay, so Alex Piertrangelo, expectedly gets shut down. So they’ve got all that money to play with here, and they are going to do the (Jack) Eichel extension, like you say it’s going to come out here in the very near future. Gord and I have been talking about it, obviously, Rasmus Andersson for months and months has made it be known that Vegas is where he wants to be.”

Elliotte Friedman: “It’s not solely there. It’s not solely Vegas.”

Laughlin: “Okay, well tell us if there are some other teams that could play into the Rasmus Andersson sweepstakes then.”

Friedman: “I think there’s two. Like, Andersson did come out and like, I know Vegas tried hard to get him last year, and so did LA, but I think he vetoed a trade to LA. And I think one of the problems with Vegas was the Golden Knights and the Flames just couldn’t work out a deal that was satisfactory to both. So it didn’t happen.

I don’t think Rasmus Andersson has pigeon-holed himself to anywhere that he would go now. I think he will allow Calgary to make the best trade. Then he can decide, since he’s in the last year of his deal, where he wants to go long term. I think this is a situation this year where, if Calgary decides they want to move him, there’s going to be lots of contenders out there who are going to be interested in him as a player. So we’ll see.

But as far as I know, Vegas is the first team to do Pietrangelo under these new rules. Like, some of these other guys, like Ryan Ellis, like everybody knew they weren’t going to play, but Pietrangelo’s media conference this year created some doubt that he was out for the full year.

Well, now that’s over. He’s out for the full year, and he’s been declared, including playoffs. And, yeah, they’ll have the cap room, and so we’ll see what they do with it.”

