NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals – Keys to the offseason and pending free agents

Keys to the offseason for the Washington Capitals

Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton of ESPN: Looking at some of the offseason decisions and priorities for the Washington Capitals this offseason.

Projected 2023-24 cap space: $7,369,166

2023 draft picks: 1st, 2nd, 4th, 5th, 7th

Started making some moves at the deadline to help out their blue line when they acquired Rasmus Sandin from the Maple Leafs. They still have a pick in the first and second-round and GM Brian MacLellan could look at other trade options.

Center Evgeny Kuznetsov wouldn’t mind a trade, but that would leave a big hole down the middle. The Capitals still plan on being competitive as long as Alex Ovechkin is chasing Wayne Gretzky‘s 894 career goals. Center Nicklas Backstrom is 35 and has injury concerns. T.J. Oshie is in a similar boat. Will they look to get a little young up front or keep most of their veteran core?

Sammi Silber of The Hockey News: Washington Capitals forward Connor Brown only got in four games before tearing his ACL and ending his season. He’s a pending UFA and hasn’t spoken to the Capitals about a potential extension. Capitals GM Brian MacLellan said that he will speak to Brown’s agents to see if there is a fit. They brought Brown in last season as they thought he’d be a great fit and able to help out in several areas.

Forward Tom Wilson has a year left on his contract and has already let it be known that he wants to stay and won’t “play hardball” on his next contract. It sounds like the Capitals are interested in keeping him with the organization long-term.

Defensemen Martin Fehervary and Alex Alexeyev are pending RFAs and both said that they aren’t thinking about their next contracts yet.

It doesn’t sound like Conor Sheary will be re-signing with the Capitals.

GM MacLellan will be looking to revamp their top-six. They’ll look to bring in some young and maybe some defense depth. MacLellan will look at both the free agent and trade market.