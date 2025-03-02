NHL RumorsNHL Trade Deadline

NHL Rumors: What are the Toronto Maple Leafs Looking to do?

Mark Easson
3 Min Read
It's no secret the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking for a center. The asking price is high for Brayden Schenn, maybe too high for the Leafs.
Nov 2, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll (60) defends the net against St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) during the second period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

What are the Toronto Maple Leafs looking to do?

Sports on Prime Canada: Frank Seravalli was asked what the Toronto Maple Leafs could be looking to do at the deadline and who they could be interested in.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Host: “Who is on their list, and is that all they’re looking for prior to next Friday?”

Seravalli: “That’s not all they’re looking for, but it has to start with the center. And there’s been tons of talk about Braydon Schenn, Mr. Silver Stick tonight for the St. Louis Blues, their captain hitting 1,000 games.

But I’m told that the prices from St. Louis on all the players on Doug Armstrong’s team are exorbitant, and that includes Schenn. They’re looking for multiple first-round picks or equivalent, and that’s something that for the Toronto Maple Leafs is probably a bit of a reach.

So either the price would need to come down in order for the Leafs to entertain going after Brayden Schenn, or they’d have to pivot to some other guys on their list.

They haven’t engaged yet with a team like the Philadelphia Flyers on Scott Laughton, but I believe that would be target number two for Toronto on their board. Center first, then a winger.

NHL Rumors: Brayden Schenn And A New York Islanders Sell

And you could also see them go out and get a defenseman as well. I know that seems like a lot of possibilities, but I would set the line. Andy, at two and a half for Toronto Maple Leafs players inbound at this trade deadline. Brad Treliving is working the phones.”

Host: “Well a lot of Leafs fans also pretty nervous. Chris Tanev in that last game seen with a sling on his arm but Craig Berube coming out saying not serious, day-to-day. But you know, you wonder if that could change some plans, too, when it comes to a defenseman, as you just mentioned.”

