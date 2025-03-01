NHL Rumors: Brayden Schenn And A New York Islanders Sell

Toronto, St. Louis, and Brayden Schenn?

Joshua Kloke and Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: The Toronto Maple Leafs and St. Louis Blues could be unlikely trade partners between now and next Friday. Brayden Schenn could be a player that gets moved out of St. Louis. Doug Armstrong’s phone has likely been ringing and Toronto could always use a center like Schenn.

Anyway, a third-line center feels like a quest for Toronto. Salary retention will play a role and Toronto does not have a lot of ready-to-play talent in the age 22 to 26 range. A goalie or forward prospect remains a possibility as St. Louis does not have much after Joel Hofer in the pipeline.

On paper, this ranks as a good fit. The question is what does Armstrong want to do going into 2025-26? We will find out in the next week.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The asking price is high for Brayden Schenn. Believe the Toronto Maple Leafs are among the teams kicking tires on the idea.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: If the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to land a significant player, they’ll have to give up at least one of Easton Cowan, Ben Danford, Fraser Minten and their 2026 first-rounder.

Arthur Staple of The Athletic: The New York Islanders face the reality their season is basically over. Lou Lamoriello watched the New York Rangers convert a few quality chances into a 5-1 win. Now, the Islanders are six points from the Eastern Conference basement. The loss placed them seven points out of a playoff spot at press time.

Anyhow, the key domino for Lamoriello will be Brock Nelson. Does Lamoriello move Nelson sooner rather than later to set on the market so he can shop for a younger Center? Does the Islanders’ boss wait or does he not trade Nelson at all? The last option feels more and more unlikely. Nelson heading elsewhere rings almost inevitable now.

On paper, the Islanders have plenty of over-30 veterans to ponder trading. Scott Mayfield, Ryan Pulock, and Adam Pelech for starters. Add in the forward corps of Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Kyle Palmieri, and more. Even a Tony DeAngelo could entice something perhaps.

Health and a .500 record dictate a sell and now, we all wait.

