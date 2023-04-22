NHL Rumors: What do the Vancouver Canucks need to compete in the Stanley Cup playoffs?

Donnie & Dhali: Jeff Paterson when asked, after watching the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs, what areas to the Vancouver Canucks need to address to get to that level?

Rick Dhaliwal: “Jeff, every year in the playoffs I watch. And in the first 48 hours, I see the speed, the pace, the grit, the toughness. Look at how many goals are being scored. In the last two days, right in front of the net, guys taking cross-checks and still scoring.

When you watch the playoffs and then you at the Canucks, how, what are the areas that they need to improve to get the playoffs?

Jeff Paterson: “Is today a four hour show, Rick? One of those extended versions.

I watch the playoffs and I do ask myself, ‘Does this team have enough edge? Does it have enough bite? Does it have enough guys that are a pain in the ass to play against?

I would suggest right here, right now, the answer is no. J.T. Miller can be that kind of player but after him? I mean Dakota Joshua, I still think there’s an element that he can grow that side of his game. I want him too. I hope that he takes heart from … he was a good story for the Canucks. He’s a legitimate National Hockey League player. But he’s one of the biggest bodies they got. He’s got to use that attribute and use it effectively.

But I’m not sure that this group assembled, especially with the head coach who made a career out of being one of the hardest guys to play against. I wonder what’s on his wish list now that they start to get into organizational meetings and trying to identify areas of weakness. I wonder if that is …

The game has changed. I get that. I’m not expecting that there going to go out and find all the fighters in the National Hockey League. That’s not what I’m saying.

But you’re right. Ultimately it’s hockey. Playoff hockey. It’s a contact sport and when you get to the postseason, you need some guys who are willing to bull over opponents. That are willing to be a pain in the ass after the whistle. Now, you don’t need to be Michael Bunting obviously, there’s a line that you’ve got to be careful to not cross.

But I do think that’s an area that this team, could get a little bit more edge. I’d like to see the Canucks sort of build that into their game for the next season.