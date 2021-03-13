NHL Rumors: What It Might Cost The Toronto Maple Leafs To Sign Zach Hyman

TSN: Darren Dreger on TSN 1050 on what it might cost the Toronto Maple Leafs to re-sign pending unrestricted free agent forward Zach Hyman.

** NHLrumors.com transcription

” and I had this conversation in studio with , it’s debatable. It makes a lot of sense that Zach Hyman would want to stay in Toronto and try and win a Stanley Cup with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

But I always side with the player in these situations because the player earns the right to unrestricted free agency. And he earns the right to see what the market is. Then it gets complicated and difficult, or maybe it doesn’t. Maybe Hyman is that guy that just says, hey, we know the Maple Leafs are going to make him a fair offer. They are not disrespecting Zach Hyman.

So what is a fair offer for him? Is it $4 million? Is it above $4 million? Can’t be too much above $4 million or you’re running into real dangerous territory there right? It is an addition and there has to be a subtraction. But if he gets to the open market, there are people out there that believe he can climb into the 5’s or higher because every team sees what Zach Hyman is bringing to the Toronto Maple Leafs, right?

So to suggest he’ll be a coveted free agent is fair. I just don’t know that Zach Hyman has any interest to going to the open market and we’re not going to know that until the negotiations begin with the Toronto Maple Leafs and they haven’t. They haven’t yet for Hyman or Freddie. And then you work off there.

But again, I believe he’s earned that right and this is his opportunity to knock down a big contract. Pandemic aside, I mean Anderson got paid. Toffoli got paid. Other players are getting paid. Why shouldn’t Zach Hyman get paid. And if he feels that way, then Toronto’s got a problem.”