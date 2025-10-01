NHL Rumors: What Trickle Down Effect Will Kirill Kaprizov’s Extension Have?

Kirill Kaprizov’s deal doesn’t mean much for Connor McDavid’s, but it has an impact on some others

TSN: So now that Kirill Karprizov signed his massive extension, what does that mean for everyone else?

Chris Johnston doesn’t think Kaprizov’s deal is related to Connor McDavid’s next deal. Firstly, McDavid likely isn’t going to be signing for eight years. He’ll be in the two to four range, which could keep the dollar number down a bit, and they won’t be doing any deferred salary.

“But also, the Oilers do need some money to be flexible, to keep building that winner around him. I think, ultimately, there’s a world where Connor McDavid is considered the best player in the league and he may not sign the most expensive contract.”

Pierre LeBrun notes that Kaprizov’s number will drive up the number for some higher level players, according to an agent. Team executives say the Wild were in a unique situation and that they had to overpay him. Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel is next up on the top pending UFA list, and talks are underway.

“I don’t know how much further north of Mitch Marner’s $12 million a year the Vegas Golden Knights would like to get to, but it’s probably going to have to be closer to $14 million a year for this to get done from the player’s side here, especially in the context of Kaprizov just signing for $17 million.”

There would be no state income tax to sign with Vegas, so need to keep that in mind. Eichel’s contract may be a better comp for the next group of Adrian Kempe, Alex Tuch and Martin Necas.

The Winnipeg Jets and Kyle Connor still grinding away

TSN: Darren Dreger said that Winnipeg Jets and Kyle Connor continue to work on deal that will work for the player and the team.

“There’s a want from ownership all the way through that organization to get this star player extended for a long time, but what does the structure look like for the Winnipeg Jets and Kyle Connor? How much of that structure has to be in a signing bonus?

So, they’re making progress, they’re grinding away, but they’re not at the finish line there yet.”

