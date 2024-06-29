NHL Rumors: What Will The New York Rangers Do This Weekend

Eight Potential Teams Jacob Trouba Could Go To

Arthur Staple and Peter Baugh of The Athletic: Baugh and Staple write and discuss the New York Rangers trading Jacob Trouba and the potential fits for Trouba.

Once July 1st comes, Trouba has a 15-team no trade list, which the Rangers have asked him to submit. This is normal. We saw Chris Drury be ruthless when it came to Barclay Goodrow.

But the Rangers want to clear cap space to make moves this offseason to sign their RFAs and sign some UFAs. Trouba carries an AAV of $8 million and it will be interesting to see what teams could take on this contract.

Teams like the Florida Panthers, Detroit Red Wings, and the Toronto Maple Leafs need defense, but don’t have the cap space to make this work. Nashville is another team that could do this with the cap space and Ryan McDonagh is now in Tampa. Other teams they list are the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Anaheim Ducks, and Utah Hockey Club, who have zero defensemen signed.

Vincent Z. Mercogliano of lohud.com: Mercogliano writes about other moves the New York Rangers could make this weekend.

The Rangers will be active this offseason. The question will be, what else can they do besides moving Trouba after putting Goodrow on waivers, who the Sharks picked up? The belief is Kaapo Kakko is in play for the Rangers after he signed the equivalent to his qualifying offer.

The Rangers could make a deal with the Anaheim Ducks. Both teams were talking ahead of the deadline, but nothing materialized. Two players being discussed were Trevor Zegras and Frank Vatrano to help out on the top line on the wing.

Could the Rangers make a play for Ross Colton for depth with Alexander Wennberg testing free agency? Other players the Rangers could go after are Nikolaj Ehlers and Rutger McGroarty of the Winnipeg Jets. The Utah Hockey Club have a few players that could help the team like Nick Schmaltz, Nick Bjugstad, and Jack McBain.

But expect the Rangers to be a player.