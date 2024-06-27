NHL Rumors: What’s going on with Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs?

What’s going on with Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs?

TSN: Darren Dreger when asked about what’s going on with Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Rishaug: “Boy, some pretty good players potentially out there on the trade front Dregs. Is Mitch Marner one of them? Like what are the Maple Leafs gonna do here? It’s been all over the place since the playoffs finished for the leafs.

Dreger: “Well, there’s never a shortage of speculation around Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs. I might question how much of it is valid in terms of that speculation. How much of that information is correct?

NHL Rumors: Don’t Expect a Leon Draisaitl Contract Extension Right Away

Here’s what we know. We know that there’s ongoing dialogue between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Marner camp, but be mindful of the reality here. Mitch Marner has a year remaining on his contract. He looks forward to playing that year for the Maple Leafs. He looks forward to playing or new coach Craig Berube. Craig Berube is looking forward to coaching Mitch Marner.

But that doesn’t mean that Brad Treliving isn’t going to have trade conversations about Mitch Marner. Marner controls the process with the no-move.

I can tell you with certainty Brad Treliving is more focused on bringing in at least one right shot defenseman, maybe two if he can swing that deal. And obviously some depth in goal as well. That’s his focus.”

NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs Have To Have Some Extension Talks With Mitch Marner

Jonas Siegel and James Mirtle of The Athletic: If the Maple Leafs are able to find a trade they like, and Mitch Marner approves, the return would likely fill one or more of their roster holes. They would also be lacking an offensive winger.

From what have been hearing, after the Leafs have spoken with teams about Marner, they’re getting the sense it’s not an easy deal to make.

Issues seem to be teams that Marner would play for, fitting in his current $10.9 million cap hit, and having the assets (likely including an impact defenseman) the Leafs want. There is also a potential extension negotiation if Marner agrees to a trade.