NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, and the Dallas Stars

The Winnipeg Jets are looking at center and depth to the blue line

TSN: Darren Dreger thinks the Winnipeg Jets could be willing to spend if they get the right piece. They’re looking at centers like Brock Nelson, forward depth, and quality veteran defensemen.

“There’s a strong appetite to strengthen whatever this Cup run looks like. And I’ll remind you, for those who kind of wag your finger at the Winnipeg Jets as being conservative – last year at the deadline, Kevin Cheveldayoff traded his first, his second, a third, and a fourth. So. once again, the Jets are willing to be a buyer.”

The Dallas Stars could be looking for some more depth on the blue line

Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com: Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill got a jump on the trade market back on February 1st when he acquired Mikael Granlund and Cody Ceci from the San Jose Sharks.

“I thought we had to get ahead of things,” Nill told NHL.com. “In reality, we couldn’t wait. Because of our injuries, we had to move fast. There’s a risk in doing it that way because maybe it takes us out of contention for a remaining big deal approaching the Deadline. Does it mean maybe there’s another deal I can’t get into now? We’re still looking.

“We’re still interested if there’s a good fit, but we needed to do something at the time.”

The Dallas Stars still have some salary cap space to work with, as Tyler Seguin and Miro Heiskanen are on the LTIR.

“You can never have enough defensemen,” he said. “So, when we look at some of that, we’ll see what’s on the market. That’s probably the biggest obstacle right now is what’s available until we get a full feel for what’s out there.”

There are plenty of bubble playoff teams, so it’s thinning out the market. It might come down to the wire for teams to become sellers and make players available.

