NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, Carolina Hurricanes, and the New Jersey Devils

The Los Angeles Kings are willing to trade their first-round pick

The Fourth Period: The Los Angeles Kings have over $4 million in projected salary cap space at the deadline and they’re looking to add. John Hoven reported that they are willing to trade their first-round pick and are “exploring all opportunities.”

They’ve been linked to New York Islanders Kyle Palmieri, Vancouver Canucks Brock Boeser and Buffalo Sabres Alex Tuch.

A Boeser trade seems unlikely, considering they are in the same division. Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello isn’t sure if they are selling yet.

NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, New York Rangers, and the Salary Cap Ceiling

A Mikko Rantanen trade doesn’t seem realistic

TSN: It’s not very realistic that the Carolina Hurricanes trade Mikko Rantanen at the deadline but there is always the potential that he’s moved. It would take a silly offer, something they are expecting, according to Darren Dreger. The Hurricanes’ intent is still to extend him.

“So, I think the smarter money, unless someone steps up with a ridiculous trade offer, is that they go beyond the deadline, hope they go deep in the Stanley Cup playoffs, and convince Rantanen that Carolina is the long-term fit.”

Center options for the New Jersey Devils

James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils were eyeing the center trade market before Jack Hughes was injured. They could look for someone who could be a second-line center while Hughes is out and then slide to the third-line when he returns.

Four options that could fill in the top-six

Brayden Schenn – Have heard they have mild interest, with the acquisition cost likely too high. He would be an ideal third-line center when Hughes is back.

Casey Mittelstadt – Hasn’t worked out in Colorado and could be a longer-term option for the Devils. Still only 26 years old and can play a two-way game.

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, and the St. Louis Blues

Ryan O’Reilly – Played under coach Sheldon Keefe in Toronto for 13 games. The 34-year-old has two years left at $4.5 million.

Brock Nelson – A pure rental. Could the Devils pull off a Nelson and Kyle Palmieri deal?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.