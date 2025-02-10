NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets Head Coach Says Team is Looking For Depth

Winnipeg Jets Looking For Depth on Both Sides of the Puck

Winnipeg Jets Head Coach Scott Arniel was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio with Steve Kouleas and Dennis Bernstein. He was asked if he thinks his General Manager, Kevin Cheveldayoff, will look to add outside of the team or if he hopes there is someone within the organization to help the organization come playoff time. Arniel believes that depth is the key for any team to succeed, and that is what he thinks his GM will get.

Steve Kouleas: “That leads us into our final question and the trade deadline. Kevin Cheveldayoff is a good friend of the show. We watched girls hockey together because we each had a daughter in the same age group and talent bracket, which was pretty good.

Last year, (Tyler) Toffoli, (Sean) Monahan). Why not, we should have made sense of all those other things. This is a close-knit group. You talk about all these guys that have stepped in. You talk to him, sure, every day add or within the group within. What’s the best thing you think moving forward with all the pressure, outside noise, with the fans?”

Scott Arniel: “Yeah, I do think that, like everybody, I think we’re looking for depth. I think you’re always looking for that. And if you were looking to make a run in the playoffs, you’re going to go through bodies. It’s just inevitable that it happens. And we’ve brought some in. We had a chance to bring some kids up this year to see from the (Manitoba) Moose, to see how they play, and we’ve liked what we’ve seen.

We may see a couple of more guys that are down there, but I do think that, if you can find some NHL depth, guys that are veterans, maybe guys that have played in those situations before, that have been through that grind, yeah, so we’re looking like everybody.

We’re looking. We’ll have to get in line with everybody. I’m sure there’s lots of teams thinking the same way. But if we can make our team a little bit better, a little bit deeper, that’s probably the big thing that we’re after.”

NHLRumors.com Note: Last year, the Winnipeg Jets added up the middle and on the wing with Tyler Toffoli and Sean Monahan. Things did not work for them last year. However, the Winnipeg Jets have been looking for a center and have been linked to Scott Laughton. In addition, according to Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff, the Jets have been linked to Rasmus Ristolainen, who is currently out injured.

The Jets could use Brock Nelson of the New York Islanders to boost their lineup. However, with the Islanders within striking distance, their GM may want to keep him rather than trade him. It would not be shocking if he stayed. However, Cheveldayoff will not rush into anything. However, he has been looking to add on the offensive and defensive side of the puck.

