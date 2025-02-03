NHL Rumors: Dylan Cozens Or Forwards Like Him

Centers Of Problems For Philadelphia

Anthony Di Marco of The Daily Faceoff: Honestly, pickings at center are slim for Philadelphia. Moving Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee for Andrei Kuzmenko indicates more lateral movement potentially to come. With Dylan Cozens likely not on the market for now, Daniel Briere faces a dilemma.

J.T. Miller is not coming and neither is Elias Pettersson. Philadelphia has dead money going into 2026, so any move is going to have to be made with this in mind.

Mix in a few injuries and the Flyers may want to think longer window than even 18 months perhaps.

NHL Rumors: Did Calgary win the Philadelphia trade?

March 7th could find Briere in a better position to acquire a center but right now, they are not.

Winnipeg Jets Forward Hunting

Murat Ates of The Athletic: The Winnipeg Jets seek some forwards for a deeper playoff run. Now, the problem is some players still are unavailable. Brock Nelson will not go anywhere unless it is right up to the March 7th deadline. Ryan O’Reilly is interesting. When does Barry Trotz finally admit this season was a cataclysm of a failure?

Again, there is Dylan Cozens. Unfortunately, Cozens seems off-market for now. Yanni Gourde is out until around the trade deadline at best (core surgery). Going down the list, there is one player that strikes anyone and that is Brock Boeser.

NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens – Jake Evans, and Sticking to the Plan

Boeser is high on many lists and was on Winnipeg’s radar before the 2015 NHL Draft. That being said, the Vancouver winger does not drive offense and that is always needed with the Jets. He can score though.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.