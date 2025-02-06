NHL Rumors: The Winnipeg Jets Usually Don’t Rush Into Anything

The Winnipeg Jets usually don’t rush into anything

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta when asked if there will be a little more urgency for the Winnipeg Jets to make a move as some key players have already been traded and they may not want to miss out on any of the higher profiled players.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Kate Pettersson: “Okay, well, another team to watch is Winnipeg. They sit atop the Central Division, and they won six in a row, and we’ve talked plenty about the fact that they’re looking for a center and they’re looking for a defenseman.

Now, granted what happened Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with those big trades, do you think they’re going to speed up their process here, just to not risk losing out on some high-profile players they might be after?

Pagnotta: “I think when it comes to Kevin Cheveldayoff, their GM, he’s just going to pounce whenever he feels the opportunity is right. And he’s going to continue conversations looking at the blue line and at the center position up front. Those seem to be the two priorities for the Jets.

NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, and the Winnipeg Jets

But he’s not going to rush into anything, and he’s not just going to prolong it just for the sake of doing so and try to do something at the deadline.

If the right offer, like last season, for example, when they got Sean Monahan, they got him well in advance of the deadline, and then pounce when Tyler Toffoli became available a few days leading up to deadline day.

It’s kind of the same position that they seem to be in right now. They’re willing to add. They’ve go some cap space to do it and flexibility in that regard. They want to add, they’re a top, like you said, the Central Division. They’ve got a comfortable lead. They want to expand on that. The Jets will be active, and for Chevy, it’s all going to come down to when he feels the juice is worth the squeeze.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.