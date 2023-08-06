NHL Trade: Erik Karlsson Traded To Pittsburgh in Three Team Deal
One of the biggest storylines of the offseason has got an ending as the drama surrounding Erik Karlsson and the Pittsburgh Penguins is finally over.

On Sunday morning right before lunch time on the east coast, a three team trade involving the San Jose Sharks, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Montreal Canadiens was finalized which saw Karlsson become a member of the Penguins organization.

Here are the final details of the trade involving the Penguins, Canadiens, and Sharks:

  • Pittsburgh acquires defenseman Erik Karlsson, forward Rem Pitlick, forward Dillon Hamaliuk and San Jose’s 2026 third-round draft pick.
  • San Jose acquires Pittsburgh’s 2024 first-round draft pick (top-10 protected), forward Mikael Granlund, defenseman Jan Rutta and forward Mike Hoffman.
  • Montreal acquires Pittsburgh’s 2025 second-round draft pick, defenseman Jeff Petry, goaltender Casey DeSmith and forward Nathan Legare.

With Pittsburgh settling on a new contract with Drew O’ Connor that opened up another buyout window which ended today (Sunday). However, Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas does not like to use the buyout so he had to find another way to make this deal happen.

Then Sunday morning came and once the noise on Karlsson and the Penguins was not going away.

Then the deal was finally executed.

Karlsson is the biggest name in this trade as won he won the Norris Trophy this past season with the San Jose Sharks recording 101 points (25 goals and 76 assists) in 82 games played. This was the most points by a defenceman since Brian Leetch with the Rangers.

Again to make this trade work the Penguins needed to shed money. The obvious choice was Mikael Granlund. Granlund in fact does go to San Jose. Along with Jan Rutta to make part of this deal work.

 

But with Montreal involved the Penguins sent another defenceman they just acquired back to his former club in Jeff Petry along with goaltender Casey DeSmith and Nathan Legare.

However, general manager Kent Hughes was smart in order to make this work he did not retain any money when he sent Mike Hoffman to San Jose via Pittsburgh along with Rem Pitlick who stays with the Penguins.

The Canadiens will save money on the salary cap and can retain on other deals especially if Petry is on the move again.

This will be Hoffman’s second stint with the Sharks. Not to mention Montreal moves a contract many believed they were trying to move for quite some time now.

In addition will get a first round pick. It will either be outside the top 10 in 2024 as the Penguins protected their pick this year which means if the Penguins do finish inside the top 10 the Sharks get a 2025 first round pick.

Karlsson becomes the second reigning Norris Trophy winner to be traded in the offseason joining Doug Harvey in 1961 when Harvey went from the Canadiens to the New York Rangers.

 