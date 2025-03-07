NHL NewsNHL Trade DeadlineNHL Trades

NHL Trade: Ottawa Senators Acquiring Dylan Cozens From Buffalo Sabres

Jim Biringer
4 Min Read
The Ottawa Senators shake up their roster as they trade for Dylan Cozens from the Buffalo Sabres for Josh Norris and Jacob Bernard-Docker.

The Ottawa Senators are shaking their core by acquiring center Dylan Cozens, Dylan Cozens, and a 2026 second-round pick from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for Joshua Norris and Jacob Bernard-Docker.

Both teams were looking to shake up their core if they wanted to make the playoffs. This hockey trade makes sense, both on the surface and regarding the salary cap.

If you do the math and look at PuckPedia.com, the Senators are paying Josh Norris $7.95 over the next three seasons. In addition, Norris has modified no-trade protection that kicks in during the 2026-27 season, and they are not stuck with that deal for a player with an injury history.

Meanwhile, Cozens has four years plus this year left on his contract at $7.1 million cap hit. So the Senators get cap space by moving these players out, and get a little tougher to play against.

Cozens needed a change of scenery and had been in trade talks all season. Teams have been calling Buffalo all season for him. However, GM Kevyn Adams was not going to move him unless he got players in return to help his team now. Norris and Bernad-Docker could be those players.

However, Senators GM Steve Staios is being aggressive and making sure his team has a chance to make the playoffs this season with a high-skilled center. Though he is struggling with his consistency, Travis Green‘s style could benefit him.

In addition, Gilbert is on an expiring deal that is 6’2″, 216 pounds, a left shot defenseman. The Senators are getting tougher to play against.

Norris has a history of shoulder issues, but he is an efficient goal scorer when he is on his game. With the Sabres keeping Jason Zucker, Norris could be the offensive punch the Sabres need. He brings a physical punch that the Sabres lack.

As for Jacob Bernard-Docker, he is a depth defenseman who will play well in Lindy Ruff‘s system.

 

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
TAGGED:

2024-25 Critical Dates

Mar. 7th: NHL Trade Deadline (3:00 PM ET)
Apr. 17th: Last day of the regular season
April 19th: Stanley Cup Playoffs begin
TBD: 2025 NHL Draft Lottery
June 23rd: Last possible day for the Stanley Cup Final
June 27th-28th: 2025 NHL Draft
July 1st: Start of free agency