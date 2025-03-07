NHL Trade: Ottawa Senators Acquiring Dylan Cozens From Buffalo Sabres

The Ottawa Senators are shaking their core by acquiring center Dylan Cozens, Dylan Cozens, and a 2026 second-round pick from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for Joshua Norris and Jacob Bernard-Docker.

Ottawa/Buffalo deal sounds like: Norris/Bernard-Docker

for

Cozens/Gilbert and a 2nd in 2026 Big one — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 7, 2025

Both teams were looking to shake up their core if they wanted to make the playoffs. This hockey trade makes sense, both on the surface and regarding the salary cap.

To follow up on the @KevinWeekes tweet these two players per @Pammerhockey of @FullPressNHL not on the ice to begin practice. It would make sense again for the money to work. Norris $7.95 AAV for next 3 seasons & moves before trade protection kicks in Bernard-Docker 850k… https://t.co/UpB95GnUey — Jim Biringer (@JimBiringer) March 7, 2025

If you do the math and look at PuckPedia.com, the Senators are paying Josh Norris $7.95 over the next three seasons. In addition, Norris has modified no-trade protection that kicks in during the 2026-27 season, and they are not stuck with that deal for a player with an injury history.

Meanwhile, Cozens has four years plus this year left on his contract at $7.1 million cap hit. So the Senators get cap space by moving these players out, and get a little tougher to play against.

Cozens needed a change of scenery and had been in trade talks all season. Teams have been calling Buffalo all season for him. However, GM Kevyn Adams was not going to move him unless he got players in return to help his team now. Norris and Bernad-Docker could be those players.

However, Senators GM Steve Staios is being aggressive and making sure his team has a chance to make the playoffs this season with a high-skilled center. Though he is struggling with his consistency, Travis Green‘s style could benefit him.

Dylan Cozens, acquired by OTT, is a young scoring centre who has struggled with consistency. When he’s on, a skilled puck carrier in transition who scores off grimy plays in the slot and cleanly off the rush. When he’s not, he struggles to create quality chances and defend. pic.twitter.com/LvCWEdOGEB — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 7, 2025

In addition, Gilbert is on an expiring deal that is 6’2″, 216 pounds, a left shot defenseman. The Senators are getting tougher to play against.

Norris has a history of shoulder issues, but he is an efficient goal scorer when he is on his game. With the Sabres keeping Jason Zucker, Norris could be the offensive punch the Sabres need. He brings a physical punch that the Sabres lack.

Josh Norris, acquired by BUF, is a scoring centre with the tools to be more than that. Extremely efficient shooter, dangerous one-T, tricky shot. Playmaking not quite as good. Great speed, physicality, defensive stick. Needs to put it all together to be a two-way scorer. pic.twitter.com/awe3lZnyxH — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 7, 2025

As for Jacob Bernard-Docker, he is a depth defenseman who will play well in Lindy Ruff‘s system.