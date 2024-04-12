Philadelphia Flyers Are At The End of the Line

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button joined Jay Onrait on SportsCenter, and when asked if the Philadelphia Flyers were at the end of the road when it came to playoffs, Button said that it was the end of the line for Philadelphia after eight straight losses.

Jay Onrait: “So the Capitals and Islanders improve their playoff position. The Philadelphia Flyers, wow, what a disaster. Blown out in Montreal. Winless in eight games. John Tortorella calls it rock bottom, Craig in your mind, this is the end of the road for this upstart Philadelphia Flyers team in terms of the playoff race.”

Craig Button: “When you go winless in eight games, and you’re seeing teams pass you, and you don’t have your game in any type of order, I don’t think there’s any other way to put it, but it is the end of the road. So rock bottom end of the road for the Flyers and understanding that what this year has been for the Philadelphia Flyers has demonstrated some progress.

John Tortorella postgame talked about that. It’s a good group of players, but they’ve lost their way right now. And certainly, you can look at a lot of reasons that’ll be part of the end-of-season evaluation, but you will watch a game in Montreal the only thing missing from this game Jay, was the goaltender throwing up his arms when they let eight in and how ironic that have been considering we saw with Patrick Roy back in 1995.

I mean all kidding aside when you look at the Philadelphia Flyers right now, they’re a team that just doesn’t have anything going for them. And in my view, the way they’re playing, they’re not going to find anything in their game. Blown out by Columbus. Blown out by the Montreal Canadiens.

These non-playoff teams at the Philadelphia Flyers are gonna join them as a non-playoff team as well.”