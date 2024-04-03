NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Ivan Fedotov, and a Collin Graf Decision Imminent

The Philadelphia Flyers and Ivan Fedotov talking contract extension

TSN: Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Ivan Fedotov is 27 years old and a UFA after the season, and it doesn’t sound like he’s going to make it to free agency according to Chris Johnston.

“It sounds like considerable progress has been made towards an extension and it might not be something we see announced in-season here, might come a little bit after the year. But, certainly, from both sides of the equation for Fedotov and the Flyers, I think that they want this to be a longer-term stint together and I do expect him to be signed long before free agency.”

NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, and the Vancouver Canucks

College free agent Collin Graf nearing a decision

TSN: Chris Johnston said that college free agent forward Collin Graf generated a lot of interest and his decision on where to sign seems imminent.

“He scored a lot of goals this year at Quinnipiac and had upwards of 20 NHL teams interested in him. Initially, he’s withered that list down to just a handful now and we are expecting his decision to come here in the very near future.”

Chris Johnston: Graf’s decisions could come as early as today.

Kyle Hall: The New York Rangers have two NHL contract spots remaining. Could Graf be one of them?

Michael Russo: There were about 25 teams initially interested in Graf and his list is down to a handful of teams. As of early yesterday, the Minnesota Wild were still in it.

Michael Gallagher: The Nashville Predators had recently checked in with Graf. They are one of the teams that he is considering but expects him to sign with a team in the East.

Mark Divver: Source saying that the Boston Bruins are not in Graf and that they haven’t been all season.

Graf is down to six teams or so and a decision is coming soon.

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, NCAA UFAs, Detroit Red Wings, and the Montreal Canadiens

Jimmy Murphy: A source yesterday on the reports that the Bruins had been the front-runners for Graf: “I don’t know where people are getting this information. It just seems like they’re making it up.”

Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks are not in Graf.