Player News: Malone, Terry, Rathbone, Grigorenko, Dubois, Murray, Komarov, Kaprizov, and Fleury

Predators sign Malone

Nashville Predators: the Nashville Predators have signed forward Sean Malone to a one-year, two-way contract. Next season he’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $100,000 in the AHL.

Ducks extend Terry for three-years

Cap Friendly: The Anaheim Ducks signed forward Troy Terry to a three-year contract extension with an AAV of $1.45 million.

2020-21: $1,350,000 base

2021-22: $1,450,000 base

2022-23: $1,550,000 base

Canucks sign Rathbone to ELC

Cap Friendly: The Vancouver Canucks have signed defenseman Jack Rathbone to a three-year entry-level contract. The contact begins in 2019-20 and they’ll burn a year of the deal this year. It carries a salary cap hit of $925,000 with a $1,491,667 AAV.

2019-20: $925,000 base

2020-21: $832,500 base + $92,500 SB + $850,000 ‘A’ PB

2021-22: $832,500 base + $92,500 SB + $850,000 ‘A’ PB

Rick Dhaliwal: Rathbone will be arriving in Vancouver soon but he won’t be traveling with the team to Edmonton.

NHL approves Grigorenko deal

Columbus Blue Jackets: The NHL approved the contract of forward Mikhail Grigorenko that was submitted back in April. It is a one-year deal for 2020-21.

Grigorenko has spent the past three seasons with CSKA.

Nine Penguins remain out

Mike DeFabo: The nine Pittsburgh Penguins players who may have been exposed to COVID-19 remain out.

Dubois back, Murray out

Brian Hedger: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois is back practicing with Group 1 again. Defenseman Ryan Murray isn’t on the ice for practice this morning.

No Komarov yet for Islanders

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders forward Leo Komarov has yet to skate in Phase 3.

Kaprizov still waiting on visas

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin isn’t sure then they’ll be able to get recently signed Kirill Kaprizov over.

His visas are not complete yet. They are also looking into travel options that will determine the length of time for quarantine. The Wild leave on July 26th for Edmonton.

Fleury absent but not COVID related

Danny Webster of NHL.com: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury had been given a maintenance day on Monday and missed practice yesterday. Fleury had been skating in Phase 2 for the past five weeks.

“To put all speculation to bed, there was nothing to do with a positive test or anything like that,” Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said Monday, adding Fleury will join the team this week but did not give a timeline.

DeBoer said yesterday that they have two starting goalies in Fleury and Robin Lehner, and plan on using them both.