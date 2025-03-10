Trade Deadline Fallout: Avalanche, Bruins, Flyers, Sharks, Hurricanes, and Maple Leafs

The Colorado Avalanche talked to the Boston Bruins about Brad Marchand

Jimmy Murphy: Before and after the Four Nations Face-off, the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche did talk about Brad Marchand.

Pierre LeBrun: After the Avalanche spent the assets to acquire Brock Nelson on Thursday night, don’t think they were a likely landing spot for Marchand.

Philadelphia Flyers, Cam York extension talks may wait till the offseason

Kevin Kurz: Back in mid-November, contract extension talks between the Philadelphia Flyers and defenseman Cam York had picked up. They have since cool and it’s most likely that something gets done in the offseason.

NHL Trade Deadline: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Montreal Canadiens

The San Jose Sharks may have wanted a first-round pick plus for Mario Ferraro

Sheng Peng of SJ Hockey Now: Believe the San Jose Sharks were looking for a third-round pick for pending UFA Luke Kunin but settled on a fourth-round pick from the Columbus Blue Jackets as the deadline neared.

A source who is not a big Mario Ferraro fan on the Sharks asking price for Ferraro: “Not super crazy since he has another year left. More crazy if it’s a rental. Yes, that’s a high price but that’s just because San Jose needs him and probably doesn’t really need to move him.”

The Colorado Avalanche had some interest in Ferraro but decided to pay less than a first-plus for Ryan Lindgren.

The Carolina Hurricanes wanted Matthew Knies from the Toronto Maple Leafs

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: There were some reports that the Carolina Hurricanes were asking for Matthew Knies in a Mikko Rantanen trade.

OverDrive: Chris Johnston said that the Hurricanes asked the Maple Leafs for Matthew Knies and multiple draft pick for Rantanen.

Leafs GM Brad Treliving on the general trade interest in pending RFA forward Knies.

“Matthew is just realizing how big and strong he is, and he’s getting more comfortable.

Trade Deadline Fallout: Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Carolina Hurricanes

“He’s sort of grown right in front of our eyes. So, he’s big part of our team now (and will) continue to be moving forward. And he’s a unique player. You know, that’s a big, strong man at 22 years old.”

