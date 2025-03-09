NHL Trade Deadline: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Montreal Canadiens

The Pittsburgh Penguins have tons of draft picks and will be looking to move three salaries this offseason

Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas added to his collection of draft picks at the deadline. The Penguins are up to 30 picks over the next three drafts, and they probably won’t be the ones making all of those picks.

With the rising salary cap, there is an increasing chance that defenseman Erik Karlsson is moved this offseason. Karlsson obviously has a say on where he goes as he has no-movement clause, to go along with his $10 million cap hit for two more years.

The Penguins may also try to shed the contracts of goaltender Tristan Jarry and defenseman Ryan Graves. If they moved all three, that is almost 20 percent of the cap.

Think it was good they kept Richard Rakell as they can’t keep trading Sidney Crosby’s wingers.

Jarry is back in the NHL and they need him to show that he can still play to make him tradable this offseason.

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: The Montreal Canadiens weren’t able to find a top-six center at the deadline but it wasn’t for a lack of trying.

“We tried,” said Hughes after the 3 p.m. ET trade deadline passed.