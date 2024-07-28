Winnipeg Must Give Cole Perfetti An Opportunity in the Top Six

It’s Time for Cole Perfetti To Take the Next Step

TSN: Hockey Analyst Frankie Corrado joined Jay Onrait last week on SportsCenter to break down the one burning question facing the seven Canadian teams. Staying with the Winnipeg Jets, Corrado was asked about Cole Perfetti and if he will get an opportunity this year to shine offensively.

** NHLRumors.com transcriptions

NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Dallas Stars

Jay Onrait: “The Perfetti question Frankie is so polarizing for Jets fans because you get this player who is so highly touted coming out of junior. He falls to you at number 10.

It hasn’t quite worked out the way the Jets or Perfetti probably have wanted, but I think from the fan base’s perspective, Frankie, there’s a perception that he hasn’t been given the opportunities that other players in his draft class have been given. Would you agree with that? Do you feel like this year could be a breakout year for a player like that?”

Frankie Corrado: “Jay, it does feel like at times Cole Perfetti hasn’t been trusted. Like that’s the word I’ll use. He’s had opportunities at times. But the way you probably want to approach things now is to eliminate all the excuses, like just saying we’re gonna give you every opportunity now, and he deserves every opportunity. He was drafted at a time in the first round, when those players generally get a lot of opportunities.

NHL Rumors: Is there a Nikolaj Ehlers Deal to the Carolina Hurricanes to be Made?

He has a great track record in junior hockey, and he’s shown a lot of signs at the NHL that he can be very productive. So I think for the Jets it’s about eliminating any excuse as far as not having the opportunity, getting him in a position to succeed with some good players and seeing what he can do.

Because what’s the worst that can happen? Either it doesn’t work, and you have your answer, or it does work. And now you hit on a guy who’s a top 10 pick who can give you a lot of offense. I kind of see the Cole Perfetti situation as a win-win situation for the Jets, so he can provide more offense for that team. And I would expect them to put him in a situation where he can provide that.”