NHL Rumors: Is there a Nikolaj Ehlers Deal to the Carolina Hurricanes to be Made?

What could a Nikolaj Ehlers trade to the Carolina Hurricanes net the Winnipeg Jets?

TSN: Frankie Corrado with Jay Onrait on what the Winnipeg Jets could be looking for in return for Nikolaj Ehlers. Is there a deal to be made with the Carolina Hurricanes?

Onrait: “Alright, let’s move on to the Winnipeg Jets. There are reports that the Hurricanes may be interested in Nikolaj Ehlers. And we’ve been talking about the potential of Nikolaj Ehlers being dealt for a long time.

It has been a quiet offseason so far for Kevin Cheveldayoff. In your mind, what should the Jets GM be looking for in return for a player like Ehlers from Carolina?

Corrado: “Well, if Martin Necas‘s name is out there, and we’ve heard that for quite a while now. It would have to be him coming back and return wouldn’t it? And it kind of goes with what the Jets have done, you know, in certain trades, most notably the Pierre-Luc Dubois trade, where you bring in guys that are going to be RFAs and you can try and sign them to longer-term deals where you chew up UFA years.

And so if Ehlers were to move on and go to Carolina, you would have to think Necas would be coming back. You’re gonna get a deal done with Necas, who’s in his mid-20s, that is going to take him into his early 30s.

You know, you’re probably going to have to pay him as the player he thinks he is, which is probably an elite talented winger in the NHL, and that’s fine if he hits that potential. And if that happens, then you would have the prime years of Necas, you know, in his late 20s and early 30s. It actually could work out to be a very good deal for the Winnipeg Jets if it were to happen that way.

But if you’re giving up a scoring winger, it would have to be an equally talented or maybe even more talented scoring winger coming back.