The salary cap ceiling is set at $83.5 million the lower limit is set at $61.7 million for the 2023-24 NHL season. It was a modest jump of $1 million for this season, but for 2024-25 it’s expected to raise close to $4 million.

Teams can carry a maximum of 23 rosters players and a minimum of 20 players.

Projected team numbers below do include players who will be placed on LTIR when the season begins. Players like Carey Price, Brent Seabrook, Jake Muzzin and Matt Murray.