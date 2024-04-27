2024 NHL Free Agents: Unrestricted Free Agent Forwards

As the playoffs got underway for half the league, the non-playoff teams will have begun their organizational evaluations. They’ll be assessing which of their free agents they want to bring back, and some will have their eye on which NHL free agents could interest them come July 1st.

As teams get eliminated from the playoffs and get on with their offseason, they’ll have their eye on which free agents could help put them in a better position next season.

While some players will be re-signed by their current team and won’t make it to market, there are some interesting names that get to the open market on July 1st.

A look at the top scoring NHL unrestricted free agent forwards.