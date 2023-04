2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs: First round schedule

NHL.com: The first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs gets underway on Monday.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Boston Bruins (A1) vs. Florida Panthers (WC2)

Mon., April 17: Panthers at Bruins, 7:30 p.m. ET

Wed., April 19: Panthers at Bruins, 7:30 p.m. ET

Fri., April 21: Bruins at Panthers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Sun., April 23: Bruins at Panthers, 3:30 p.m. ET

* Wed., April 26: Panthers at Bruins

* Fri., April 28: Bruins at Panthers

* Sun., April 30: Panthers at Bruins

Toronto Maple Leafs (A2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (A3)

Tue., April 18: Lightning at Maple Leafs, 7:30 p.m. ET

Thu., April 20: Lightning at Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET

Sat., April 22: Maple Leafs at Lightning, 7 p.m. ET

Mon., April 24: Maple Leafs at Lightning, 7:30 p.m. ET

* Thur., April 27: Lightning at Maple Leafs

* Sat., April 29: Maple Leafs at Lightning

* Mon., May 1: Lightning at Maple Leafs

Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. New York Islanders (WC1)

Mon., April 17: Islanders at Hurricanes, 7 p.m. ET

Wed., April 19: Islanders at Hurricanes, 7 p.m. ET

Fri., April 21: Hurricanes at Islanders, 7 p.m. ET

Sun., April 23: Hurricanes at Islanders, 1 p.m. ET

* Tue., April 25: Islanders at Hurricanes

* Fri., April 28: Hurricanes at Islanders

* Sun., April 30: Islanders at Hurricanes

New Jersey Devils (M2) vs. New York Rangers (M3)

Tue., April 18: Rangers at Devils, 7 p.m. ET

Thu., April 20: Rangers at Devils, 7:30 p.m. ET

Sat., April 22: Devils at Rangers, 8 p.m. ET

Mon., April 24: Devils at Rangers, 7 p.m. ET

* Thur., April 27: Rangers at Devils

* Sat., April 29: Devils at Rangers

* Mon., May 1: Rangers at Devils

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Seattle Kraken (WC1)

Tue., April 18: Kraken at Avalanche, 10 p.m. ET

Thu., April 20: Kraken at Avalanche, 9:30 p.m. ET

Sat., April 22: Avalanche at Kraken. 10 p.m. ET

Mon., April 24: Avalanche at Kraken, 10 p.m. ET

* Wed., April 26: Kraken at Avalanche, TBA

* Fri., April 28: Avalanche at Kraken, TBA

* Sun., April 30: Kraken at Avalanche, TBA

Dallas Stars (C2) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)

Mon., April 17: Wild at Stars, 9:30 p.m. ET

Wed., April 19: Wild at Stars, 9:30 p.m. ET

Fri., April 21: Stars at Wild, 9:30 p.m. ET

Sun., April 23: Stars at Wild, 6:30 p.m. ET

* Tue., April 25: Wild at Stars, TBA

* Fri., April 28: Stars at Wild, TBA

* Sun., April 30: Wild at Stars, TBA

Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Winnipeg Jets (WC2)

Tue., April 18: Jets at Golden Knights, 9:30 p.m. ET

Thu., April 20 Jets at Golden Knights, 10 p.m. ET

Sat., April 22: Golden Knights at Jets, 4 p.m. ET

Mon., April 24: Golden Knights at Jets, 9:30 p.m. ET

* Thu., April 27: Jets at Golden Knights, TBA

* Sat., April 29: Golden Knights at Jets, TBA

* Mon., May 1: Jets at Golden Knights, TBA

Edmonton Oilers (P2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (P3)

Mon., April 17: Kings at Oilers, 10 p.m. ET

Wed., April 19: Kings at Oilers, 10 p.m. ET

Fri., April 21: Oilers at Kings, 10 p.m. ET

Sun., April 23: Oilers at Kings, 9 p.m. ET

* Tue., April 25: Kings at Oilers, TBA

* Sat., April 29: Oilers at Kings, TBA

* Mon., May 1: Kings at Oilers, TBA

* if necessary

TBD – To Be Determined