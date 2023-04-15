NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres and Detroit Red Wings – Draft Capitals and Keys to the Offseason

Will the Buffalo Sabres and/or Detroit Red Wings look to trade some of their draft capital?

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) The Buffalo Sabres have many young pieces in place, and if they want, they’ve got the draft assets and cap space to make a splash if they want. GM Kevyn Adams didn’t add last year and let the core develop, and he could look to add a piece or two this offseason to fill a hole or two if he so chooses. Once thought they’d look for a goaltender but Devon Levi could answer that question.

The Detroit Red Wings could look to trade a high pick or two to add an NHL-ready player to help with the rebuild. They have two first-round picks and three seconds.

Keys to the offseason for the Buffalo Sabres

Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton of ESPN: Looking at some of the offseason decisions and priorities for the Buffalo Sabres this offseason.

Projected 2023-24 cap space: $19,459,763

2023 draft picks: 1st, two 2nds, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th

The Buffalo Sabres have their young core locked up but they’ll have some decisions if they want to bring back veterans Kyle Okposo, Zemgus Girgensons and Vinnie Hinostroza.

The Sabres rebuild plan may be a little ahead of schedule, but they shouldn’t start rushing things.

Goaltending will be one area they’ll need to look at. Craig Anderson is a UFA and likely not back. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Eric Comrie and Devon Levi are under contract. Are Luukkonen (24) or Levi (21) ready for the starter role?

Keys to the offseason for the Detroit Red Wings

Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton of ESPN: Looking at some of the offseason decisions and priorities for the Detroit Red Wings this offseason.

Projected 2023-24 cap space: $29,708,611

2023 draft picks: Two 1sts, three 2nds, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th

The Red Wings restructuring will continue this offseason. How far will GM Steve Yzerman be willing to go this offseason with looking to improve? Will Yzerman use his draft capital to:

a) “hit on players the organization can successfully develop or

b) flip for known commodities that will best position Detroit to be challengers now, as opposed to later.”

The Red Wings will need find a backup for Ville Husso. Alex Nedeljkovic didn’t work out last season as planned.