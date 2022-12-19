Betway Bets of the Day – Dec 19, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet of the day is Leon Draisaitl Anytime Goalscorer. This line sits at +105.

Draisaitl has been the definition of dominant against the Nashville Predators. Draisaitl has put up three goals and ten points in two games against the Preds’ this season. Those numbers have also translated over his last ten against Nashville, as the Oilers’ forward has found the scoresheet 20 times and is averaging 2 goals per game.

With Draisaitl consistently putting the puck in the net this season (21 goals in 32 games) and with his pure dominance against Nashville, this “plus money” anytime goalscorer bet is a great value play for tonight.

Our second bet of the day is Detroit Red Wings and Washington Capitals u6.5 Total Goals. This line sits at -140.

The Detroit Red Wings have struggled to find the back of the net over their last five games. During that span, Detroit is averaging an alarming 1.4 Goals-per game. That trend has also translated to the entire season for the Red Wings, as they are twenty-fourth in the league in Goals scored per game (2.9).

Both the Red Wings and Capitals met back in November, with the Red Wings securing a 3-1 victory. In addition, both teams are in the league’s bottom half in Goals scored per game. With the under already hitting this season between the two, the under is attainable once again.

Record: 32-31-1

