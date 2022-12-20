NHL News: Blue Jackets, Oilers, Leafs, Avs, Wings, Ducks, Panthers, Sharks, and the Winter Classic

The Blue Jackets sign Justin Richards

Cap Friendly: The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Justin Richards to a one-year, two-way deal for the rest of the season.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $70,000 in the minors.

The Oilers sign Stuart Skinner to an extension

Edmonton Oilers: The Oilers have signed goaltender Stuart Skinner to a three-year contract extension with a $2.6 million salary cap hit.

Puck Pedia: Skinner will be a UFA when the contract expires.

2023-24: $2.1 million salary and a $200,000 signing bonus

2024-25: $2.5 million salary

2025-26: $3 million salary

Puck Pedia: Recent comparables with similar games played:

Pyotr Kochetkov: four years at $2 million.

Dan Vladar: two years at $2.2 million.

Cap Friendly: “This three year extension walks Skinner straight to UFA status. While it appears as a bridge contract on the surface, a bridge has an RFA status at the beginning and end of the contract, giving the team exclusive negotiating rights for the players first contract with UFA years.”

Mark Spector: “Assuming the cap goes up a million to $82.5 million next season, the $7.6 M EDM will be spending on goaltending is $9.2% of the cap. The next year, cap could go as high as $87-90 M. Having 2 NHL goalies at $7.6M — even if the backup is the starter right now — the math works.”

Maple Leafs and Avalanche make a trade

Elliotte Friedman: The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded forward Denis Malgin to the Colorado Avalanche for forward Dryden Hunt.

Dan Rosen: This will be Hunt’s third team this season. He started the year with the Rangers.

Kyle Cushman: “Dryden Hunt is another low event, good defensive forward that doesn’t bring much offense to the table. Interested to see where Hunt plays but Denis Malgin was one of the few bottom-six players that has generated chances. I like the swap more for the Avs, higher upside there”

Ryan Boulding: “Malgin is thought of more of a wing for the Avs. Will need a work visa before he’s able to play.”

Jonas Siegel: “Sheldon Keefe says Dryden Hunt will bring a “different element” to the Leafs’ forward group. “A guy who plays hard. Pretty simple game. Physical. Competitive.”

A three-way trade involving the Red Wings, Ducks and Panthers

Puck Pedia: Forward Danny O’Regan was traded to the Detroit Red Wings, defenseman Michael Del Zotto was sent to the Anaheim Ducks, and forward Givani Smith was sent to the Florida Panthers.

Tomas Hertl suspended

NHL Player Safety: San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl was suspended for two games high-sticking Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm.

2023 Winter Classic rendering

The NHL unveiled the rendering for the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park. The Bruins will host the Penguins in the outdoor game Jan. 2.https://t.co/0NrzCyATWP — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) December 19, 2022

Erik Karlsson hits 700 career points