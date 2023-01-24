Betway Bets of the Day – Jan 24, 2023

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet of the day is Kyle Connor o3.5 Shots on Goal. This line sits at +110.

Connor enters tonight ranked within the top 20 in the NHL in shots (167). That number also puts him at the top of the Jets roster in that category, and based on his matchup, Connor will most likely continue his shoot-first mentality tonight. Connor and the Winnipeg Jets will travel to Nashville tonight for a Central division matchup. The Preds’ are allowing an average of 34.4 shots on goal per game this season, which is the fourth-highest among all NHL teams.

His in-season success has also translated to his past handful of games. Connor has hit over 3.5 shots in three of his last four. During that four-game span, Connor is averaging an impressive 5.75 shots per 60. Based on his matchup tonight, plus a combination of his recent and season success, I fully expect Connor to continue to find the shooting lanes tonight.

Our second bet of the day is the Vegas Golden Knight Money Line. This line sits at +145.

Despite the strong season for the Devils this season, it has yet to translate over to their home record. Vegas travels to New Jersey tonight, and the Devils enter Tuesday night with a home record of 12-10-2. With the Devils not being the same type of team at home, the Vegas Golden Knights will look to take advantage of that tonight. Vegas comes into New Jersey with an away record of 15-4-2 this season.

Although the Devils have been having a memorable season, I love this bet of the day based on the given value. Yes, the Golden Knights have been struggling as of late, but if the first-place team in the Pacific division is at “+145,” you take that every single time…Especially when they are on the road.

Record: 50-56-1

